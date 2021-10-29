Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the September 30th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.