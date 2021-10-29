Amalgamated Bank Acquires 130,055 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $99.14. 43,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.