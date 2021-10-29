Amalgamated Bank Acquires 81,355 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,216. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.