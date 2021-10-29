Amalgamated Bank Buys 132,920 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,876. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

