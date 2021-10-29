Amalgamated Bank Buys 310,453 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 421.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 35,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.