Amalgamated Bank Buys 53,180 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 298.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.51. 5,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,201. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

