Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 123,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,818. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.