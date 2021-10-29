Amalgamated Bank Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 283.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 21,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,751. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.