Amalgamated Bank Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 277.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,176. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.86 and a 200-day moving average of $440.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,638. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.