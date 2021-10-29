Amalgamated Bank Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,447.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

