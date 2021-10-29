Amalgamated Bank Has $22.53 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 347.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,928 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.