Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.31. 27,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,226. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

