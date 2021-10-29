Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $404.44. 6,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $407.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

