Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires C$31,200.00 in Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,388,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,251.28.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 300,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

AGC remained flat at $C$0.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,195. The company has a quick ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Amarillo Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$92.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

