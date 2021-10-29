Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

