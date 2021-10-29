Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.02.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
