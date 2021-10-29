Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

