Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,850.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,096.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $96.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,349.79. 229,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

