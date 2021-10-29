Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,850.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,096.30.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $96.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,349.79. 229,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.