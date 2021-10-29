Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,096.30.

AMZN traded down $133.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,312.64. 156,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,337. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

