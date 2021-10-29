Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,156 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 754,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

