AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

