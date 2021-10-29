American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

