American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 0.6%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

