American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Up 102.2% in October

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,600 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the September 30th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
LIACF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 2,153,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
American Lithium Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.