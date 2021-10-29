American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.33

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2153145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

American Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

