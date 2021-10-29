American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.18. The company had a trading volume of 779,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,042. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.93. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
