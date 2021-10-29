American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.18. The company had a trading volume of 779,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,042. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.93. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.