Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.