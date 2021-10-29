AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

