Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.21. The company had a trading volume of 668,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,454,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $384.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

