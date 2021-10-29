Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $40.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $40,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.88. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,294. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

