Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $194.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.