Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 16,907 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.04. 696,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.