Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 363,479 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 481,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

