Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 47,773 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $279.70. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $281.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

