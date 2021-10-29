Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 72,210 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,976. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

