AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $45.60 million and approximately $625,557.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

