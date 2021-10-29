Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,739,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $132.87 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.