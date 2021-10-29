Amundi Acquires New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 508,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,474,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.45% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $177.33 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

