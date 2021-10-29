Amundi Acquires New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,268,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,694,000. Amundi owned 0.67% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

