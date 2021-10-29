Amundi Acquires Shares of 659,834 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 659,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

