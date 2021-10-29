Amundi Invests $75.64 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,641,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Montreal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 48.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

NYSE:BMO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $112.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

