Amundi Invests $75.82 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 318,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,815,000. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,886,000 after acquiring an additional 241,283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,604,000 after acquiring an additional 173,533 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

