Amundi Invests $76.10 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,104,000. Amundi owned 0.07% of Square as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 729,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,797,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 5.0% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 28.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 589,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $261.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

