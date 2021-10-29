Amundi Invests $80.99 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,987,000. Amundi owned about 0.18% of TE Connectivity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 87.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

