Amundi Invests $82.11 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,755,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,110,000. Amundi owned about 0.57% of Huntington Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

