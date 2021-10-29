Amundi Invests $82.40 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Amundi acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,360,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,395,000. Amundi owned about 0.57% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.