Amundi Makes New $73.54 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amundi bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 537,501 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,542,000. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

