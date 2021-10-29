Amundi Makes New $79.14 Million Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,799,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,143,000. Amundi owned about 1.63% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

