Amundi Makes New $81.47 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,466,000. Amundi owned 0.15% of Public Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.61. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

