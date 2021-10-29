Amundi Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amundi bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,770,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,880,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.