Amundi Purchases New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,595,000. Amundi owned 0.86% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

